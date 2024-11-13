Aries: Today people will drag you into altercations, so flash the peace sign if you must. You may face some sort of legal troubles from peace-loving groups. Therefore, Ganesha advises you to meditate, take a walk or just seek out the company of your near and dear ones.

Taurus: Ganesha sees you in a very romantic mood today. Your thoughts, tender and dreamy, will keep drifting towards someone special; someone of the opposite sex. Come evening you will, in all likelihood, be sitting closely together, arm in arm, with your spouse or your sweetheart. The magic of love will raise your spirits and get you in a light and lively mood. You will be packed with energy and vitality all day long.

Gemini: Today, you are likely to remain transparent in all your dealings, forecasts Ganesha. You can be optimistic about your chances of success if you choose to propose to that special someone. The day will bring more pleasure than pain.

Cancer: There is something different about today. It is unlike any other day. Just when you will start believing that there is nothing great about the day, it will spring a surprise. There have been days where life has thrown carrots at you; then there have been days when it has hurled brickbats. Today, you will be on the receiving end of countless kisses.

Leo: You will be in a light-hearted mood today. Be it at the office or at home, you will be full of joy and will be looking to pass your time lesiurely. You will spend time with family and friends. You will be unable to implement your plans for tackling work today in your current mood, says Ganesha.

Virgo: The artist, the comedian and the showman in you are all set to take the floor today. Entertain people and set the evening ablaze with your arsenal of jokes and gags, says Ganesha. But save valuable time and energy for other pressing matters and responsibilities too.

Libra: It is more than likely, and possible indeed, that you will surpass your past performances today. All this is on the cards, despite the fact that your peers at work will try to outwit you. But it is your consummate set of skills that shall help you pre-empt all such attempts, says Ganesha. If it is some peace that you are looking for today, expect to find it in meditation.

Scorpio: You will see every colour of the kaleidoscope today — people with different temperaments and different attitudes, many of whom will surprise you with their reactions. You may be shocked at the way your colleagues or close friends react to your strategies or success. Ganesha advises you to handle people with tact and diplomacy rather than being indifferent or arrogant.

Sagittarius: You may have been experiencing hair loss in the past due to back-breaking stress, but things will begin to clean up today. As complex issues begin to fall in place, you are likely to receive some good news about a promotion or increment. At the end of the day, you will feel content in your comfort zone in the company of near and dear ones.

Capricorn: Planning strategic moves will be done with, and all that will remain is execution. But Ganesha says there may be delays in implementing ideas that are crucial to the success of your project, and this may leave you disappointed and dismayed. But the problem will be short-lived and you will have nothing to worry about as you have all it takes to be a winner. So, just sit back and wait for the rewards to come.

Aquarius: Ganesha says it’s okay to cry on somebody’s shoulders. In fact, sharing problems lightens the load, and if nothing else, your friends will think you’re as human as them. You will feel much better by evening and will even smile a little, says Ganesha.

Pisces: Now is the time when the inner circle of friends that you have nurtured over the years will prove their worth, says Ganesha. It is good to know that in times of need, you can bank on their support and count on their cooperation. You will be able to luxuriate in the benefits of their friendship today.