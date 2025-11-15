Start your day with a quick cosmic check-in. Today’s planetary alignments bring a mix of opportunity, emotion and momentum for all 12 zodiac signs. Whether you’re navigating work pressures, relationship shifts or personal goals, your horoscope offers a glimpse of what the stars may have in store. Read on to see how the day’s energies could shape your decisions, moods and moments.

Aries: Some cheerful news could put you in really high spirits today. The news could be of a personal or professional nature, perhaps about your career, a social gathering, or some monetary profit. You always give your best, and Ganesha says today it will lead to rich dividends.

Taurus: The stars are very auspiciously disposed towards you, announces Ganesha. You have an exceptionally bright and enjoyable day ahead of you. All events and situations will work in your favour. If you are pursuing higher studies, you will perform brilliantly. Those appearing for competitive examinations are likely to score very high. The powerful yogas formed by the planets today distinctly promise all this, and more.

Gemini: A fun and frolic-filled day awaits you. You will have a lot of fun with your family members, especially children. You will help your children with their work. Marital life will be blissful. Your relations with your spouse will be romantic today. A pleasure-filled day awaits, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Today, you will shift your entire focus to the problems plaguing your personal life, feels Ganesha. Your ability to nip a problem in the bud has helped you to have a good personal life so far. And today, you will have to use your skills to mend the strain in your relationship with your loved ones. You may realise that complete renunciation of your habit of staying in control is the only way out of this personal mess.

Leo: You will attempt to reschedule your daily routine to be able to make the most of your day. While it is easy to make plans, implementing them and sticking to them depends on your own discipline and determination. You will become more aware of health issues and pay closer attention to your diet. You will spend an enjoyable time with your family, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Today is the right time to start a new project, while older projects which had been postponed will be finished. Over the next week, you will try to boost your energy levels. Parties will lead to a lot of entertainment and joy. Ganesha says children will bring home pride, which will put you in even higher spirits.

Libra: The clock ticks on, but chances are it can hardly beat you in the race, thanks to your prompt and sincere efforts. Today, you shall be a paragon of excellence. However, Ganesha waves the red flag of caution: it always pays to be safe rather than sorry. Keep your eyes open and pay attention to the fine print before signing any contract or paper. You’d be surprised once you see the entire picture.

Scorpio: A creative thought or an innovative idea may spice up your routine work. Apparently, you may seem all worked up and disorganised, but actually, you may be quite systematic when it comes to your work. Keep the enthusiasm in you alive to make life happier, tips Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Hedge your bets carefully, says Ganesha. Solving problems will come naturally to you. But, beware, as you may face the music from certain disgruntled individuals. Worry not, and keep the spring in your step.

Capricorn: Mark this date on the calendar, as today is going to be one of the most important days of your life, the reason being you are going to meet somebody who will stay with you throughout your life. Though it may sometimes bore you, but your relationships will keep you busy today. Visits to religious places are on the cards for you. Most of the day you will spend time with your friends and family.

Aquarius: Meditate, and tune in to your inner sanctum. As you do this, you will realise you don’t need others’ advice all the time. Your boss will cooperate with you, while your loved ones will encourage you. An exciting date should close the day on a lovely note, says Ganesha.

Pisces: You will need broad shoulders to deal with the added responsibilities which will be heaped on your plate today. And while the work will be draining, the satisfaction of a job well done will more than ease your stress. A pleasant surprise probably awaits you back home, later in the evening, says Ganesha.