Aries: Expect the unexpected. You may not understand everything that happens, but that’s okay, says Ganesha. Avoid too much activity, as you may be too tired to go out in the evening. Put on your sequins and gloss, the stars predict some music and dancing coming your way!

Taurus: Today, you need to flow with the tide instead of going against it, says Ganesha. This needs to apply particularly in your marital affairs. You’ll tend to be guarded and suspicious.. This is likely to sour your relationship with your spouse. There is an urgent need to have complete trust and full faith in your partner. Do not react to situations. Accept them and respond calmly, positively. Otherwise, you’re sure to mess up your marital relationship and find yourself under severe emotional stress.

Gemini: Today, you are likely to overreact during a minor argument, and the tiff may blow out of proportion. Ganesha advises you to get a grip on your temper. You are a brave person, and you’ll need a lot of it today, mostly for accepting your own mistakes. If you are in the retail business, it’s a profitable day for you.

Cancer: You must get ready yourself to handle a few unusual situations unusually, foretells Ganesha. You will probably learn a few lessons in public psychology during the afternoon. Before arriving at any crucial decision, weigh the pros and cons with an unbiased mind, says Ganesha.

Leo: Making new friends is like having cookies: one is never enough. Ganesha sees that you take this idea quite seriously and will make all the efforts to swell your circle of friends today. It is a good thing, since your new friends may prove to be useful to you in times of need. On a more personal front, Ganesha says your feelings need free expression in the evening. So, mess things up a bit, light a few candles and lay out a spread. Invigorate the romantic ambience for you and your sweetheart.

Virgo: Don’t blow up on trivial matters, says Ganesha, lest it may damage close relationships. An out-of-court settlement will terminate all legal hassles. In the evenings, swipe that credit card freely and indulge yourself.

Libra: It’s an early day for a successful start to a new joint business venture, so do not lose any time and get going. Carry on in the same enthusiasm, and you will generate magnificent results at work later in the day. Remember, it is the loved ones who shall prove to be very valuable to you today. But then again, it is always the loved ones who are the most valuable, reminds Ganesha.

Scorpio: A day to get those feet up and enjoy the luxuries of life with your spouse, predicts Ganesha. At work, your table is the best table to get jobs done. Unknown benefactors will support your cause and help you progress, predicts Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Lady Luck is all up for you today, and your stars shine bright! However, be practical in your decision-making and don’t let emotions affect you. Don’t take up any task that is beyond your capacity. Stay away from stress and pressure as far as possible.

Capricorn: Lovelorn for long, today may be the start of a new chapter, foresees Ganesha. And for those of you already in love, your sweetheart may appear sweeter. No, it’s not because they will be overpowered by love. They will probably try to make your day special and have you spend your hard-earned money on a nice outing or an expensive dinner.

Aquarius: You have been working your socks off; now take a stop for refuelling. Plan a getaway to a hill station nearby or just sit in an armchair with a coffee mug in one hand and a book in another, feels Ganesha. You need to rejuvenate yourself for a busy day tomorrow.

Pisces: It is a day when you find yourself upbeat and optimistic about your future, says Ganesha. Your hopefulness spurs you on to splurge and indulge your spouse in the evening. Good times!