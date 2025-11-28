Discover your horoscope today and astrology predictions for zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: Are you a science and technology geek? Well, today you may have a chance to use your knowledge and zoom ahead of everyone! Ganesha says even students will excel in their studies. Housewives, try your own new recipe, the oven will not blast!

Taurus: Today, passionate and possessive are the two words that will define your relationship with the people you love, predicts Ganesha. You may choose to take pains for the sake of others, which seems to be highly fulfilling. Your good spirit will skyrocket by evening. Make sure to change your disadvantage into your advantage, says Ganesha.

Gemini: Putting things in order will be your top priority, says Ganesha. You will possibly have a romantic dinner with your sweetheart. Seductive conversations may culminate in sensuous consummation. Your personal feelings will stir up your partner’s private thoughts.

Cancer: You will win over people with the gift of the gab. Your rhetoric will prove beneficial to you. You may get into an argument or have friction with someone on the in-laws’ side. But keep your cool and face it bravely, so as to stave off mental depression.

Leo: Traders and businessmen will face heightened competition today. Financial losses are possible. It is not a good day for investments and speculations. Avoid heated discussions with people. Be cautious in all your dealings today, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Give people a word of encouragement and motivate them to achieve bigger things, advises Ganesha. Don the thinker’s cap and you may find yourself in contemplation. Criticism will hurt you, but be as unflappable as you can and proceed to your target, says Ganesha.

Libra: Ganesha says you will try to attain prestige in society today. This prestige will come to you via the field of communication or by your own thought processes. In your free time you will be able to learn about various topics of interest to you. Ganesha wishes you all the you will be able to learn about various topics of interest to you. Ganesha wishes you all the very best in life.

Scorpio: It is high time you diverted all your energies towards your object of love, advises Ganesha. Research-oriented work could well be an option too. Ganesha says you are likely to find someone special to talk about those good old times and have a great time.

Sagittarius: Upholding all that is right and just will be the highpoint today. You will be in the right spirits to fight injustice and discrimination. The day promises to be as splendid as your will. Ganesha advises you to stand up and conquer all today.

Capricorn: Lack of confidence may leave you glum in the first half of the day, and to add to it, you will be loaded with work that you may have taken up from company other than the one employing you full time, says Ganesha. The sullen mood will turn jovial by evening, and you can expect to have a good time socialising with friends and relatives.

Aquarius: Your plate will be full with plenty of work, and you will have no clue about how to handle all the chaos. Patience and organisational skills, your best qualities will help you sail through these difficult times, assures Ganesha. You will successfully wind up the day at work and geared up to party later in the evening.

Pisces: You would do well to make a to-do list today, if only to gain a realistic perspective of how much you want done and how much you can achieve in the time you have available. Making unreasonable demands from yourself will only lead to further delays, says Ganesha.

