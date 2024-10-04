Aries: Today, you may set out to please your beloved, and maybe even woo him/her all over again. There may be a bit of dissatisfaction regarding friends and relatives, but you can look forward to partying and new friendships this evening, says Ganesha.

Taurus: Today, you are likely to pay attention to your health issues and eating habits. Fortune may not favour your efforts. However hard you may try, you may still find yourself back to square one at the end of the day. Try until you taste the sweet fruit of success, suggests Ganesha.

Gemini: You will be in the mood to spend the day doing the things that you love. You will consider helping people in need and will be in a generous mood. Your charitable bent of mind will bring you elevated social status and improved self-esteem, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Today, every word coming out of your sweetheart’s lips will be music to your ears. Your relationship with your relatives will be harmonious. You may steer clear of your troubles if you learn to restrain. The best way to deal with criticism is to take them constructively.

Leo: One way to assure success is by believing in oneself and one’s abilities. Let this confidence and your high spirits take you to newer heights today, says Ganesha. Remain cheerful all day long, and you will see your hardships disappear as you tackle them with consummate skill. But more importantly, Ganesha foresees the day leading you to a fulfilling evening. Enjoy!

Virgo: A medley of good and bad awaits you today. Emotional people will find you immature and inconsistent. But your bag o’ jokes is never empty, and you remain the jester as always. Ganesha advises you to meditate and engage in spiritually rich activities to channel and focus all your talents.

Libra: There is no end to work, so buckle up, as it is highly probable that work pressure will take up most of your time today. This leaves precious little for your family, but as always, they fully understand. Ganesha expects you to be both hard-working and conscientious today. You may also launch a new business scheme, especially if you are self-employed.

Scorpio: The spectre of financial instability will keep haunting you. But there can be a brighter side to life too, says Ganesha. Long overdue payments might get encashed today. And those blind bluffs you call sometimes in business might pay handsome rewards, predicts Ganesha.

Sagittarius: You may have women swooning over you today; such is your charm and way with them, says Ganesha. But friends are highly valuable to you, and you shall spend much time with them cherishing their company and reliving amazing times spent together.

Capricorn: It may seem to be an unusual combination, but you will experience pain and pleasure in equal measure today, says Ganesha. The errands you may have to run at home will leave you exhausted, so conserve some energy for the rest of the day. Your wit can get you whatever you want, but you must use it in the right way and not just to meet your selfish interests.

Aquarius: Good news may hit home today. Promotion, profit, scholarship, anything you’ve been working for will probably materialise. You are ingenuous and will crack the toughest of problems with consummate ease. Ganesha sees money lenders and brokers doing well.

Pisces: Being a friend in need is what today will be about, says Ganesha. Making new acquaintances and associations is also on the cards. Try not to let jealousy mar your better judgement while you are at it.