Aries: A favourable day as any can be, says Ganesha. You are happy and content with what you have, and you’ve planned and are working towards what you want. A romantic date may prove interesting or throw up a controversy — decide where you want to take it.

Taurus: There is every possibility that you will enjoy a good rapport with people around you, predicts Ganesha. You will think with your stomach today, craving for delicacies. Such a feeling might be because of repressed hunger. Something refreshingly different might be on the cards today, says Ganesha.

Gemini: Your highly competitive nature will push you to perform better and better. You don’t even know what being second best means. Getting in touch with like-minded people will only make your resolve stronger. Your desire to be the best will make you take an interest in everything that can help you improve. You may even study new subjects. Your efforts will bear fruits, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Your business acquaintances will come forward in a manner that may seem nothing short of some divine intervention. This means that they will virtually save your neck from the guillotine, predicts Ganesha. You will grow wiser in your spending ways, as you will know what to buy and what not to buy. At work, you will impress everyone with your skills and efficiency.

Leo: Motivating people through your actions is one way; the other is to let your words do the talking. Both are equally effective, says Ganesha. With a bit of help from the stars, today, it is your words that shall hold more weight than your actions, as you make optimum use of your presentation skills. It seems like a good idea to keep an open mind and learn new things that will go a long way in improving your communication skills. So, reconsider taking another look at the latest that technology has to offer to you. Remember, good communicators make better managers at any given opportunity.

Virgo: It is quite possible that you will love the financial challenges that are thrown at you, as they whet your appetite for success. You will come up with innovative ideas and improved methods of problem-solving. Ganesha assures you that your current business ideas will work wonders.

Libra: Trivialities should be the least of your concerns today. Do not let the small things faze you out. Remember that it is the overall picture that matters and not one small stroke of the brush. Bear this is mind, since you may come under some pressure from subordinates at your workplace. Just remember to consider all possibilities before making any decisions. Also, take time to relax and maybe even meditate. It is the key to finding some peace of mind on this hectic day, reminds Ganesha.

Scorpio: You will live the day in two dominant shades, feels Ganesha. One part of your day will be tinted in nostalgia and thinking, while the other will be spent making up for the time you lost while star gazing and ignoring your work. Do not let the ghosts of your past haunt you because some things are best left behind while making a new beginning, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Look before you leap, says Ganesha. Cupid has strung his bow and aimed an arrow at you. Love’s labour will easily aid you in wooing a young, tender heart. But don’t be swept away by easy prospects and guard your reputation at all costs.

Capricorn: It will be one of those mundane days with nothing remarkable happening on any front. But don’t be disheartened, advises Ganesha; planetary movements indicate there may be a change coming soon, most likely a good one. So, perk up and look forward to tomorrow.

Aquarius: You do have a way with words and today, you may succeed with your gift of the gab! But Ganesha says that your confused feelings may come in the way of your triumphant achievement. Also, sentiments may lead to a disastrous outcome. Sounds familiar?

Pisces: The fount of your creativity spurts today like there is no tomorrow. For lesser mortals, it takes inspiration, perspiration and a lot of desperation to come up with something creative. You, on the other hand, keenly remember the lessons from your past efforts, and use them today to scale new heights, says Ganesha.