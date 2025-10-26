Feeling curious about what lies ahead? From love and work to luck and emotions, Ganesha’s daily horoscope reveals how the stars may shape your day. Whether you’re an ambitious Aries, a thoughtful Virgo, or a romantic Pisces, find out what the universe has in store for you today.

Aries: There is all likelihood today of things not shaping up as you desired. It may seem you made all the wrong investments, as the benefits may be very less. However, Ganesha indicates that life is full of unexpected happenings. There is a chance that you may meet an old friend, which will make you very happy.

Taurus: You will find it difficult to keep up appearances. Be prepared, says Ganesha. Situations are likely to bring out your inner feelings, your true nature. If someone crosses or confronts you will neither take it lying down nor be inclined to forget and forgive. Maintain your composure and don’t allow anyone to hassle or provoke you. Later, you will get out of this mood and remain cheerful and lively for the rest of the day.

Gemini: You will be faced with difficult situations and circumstances today. You will become sentimental as a result. You will be able to extricate yourself only when the time is right from these adverse circumstances. You will receive co-operation from your colleagues. This will ease some of your burden, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Today, you are likely to exhibit tremendous patience while dealing with your loved ones. Giving them a patient ear is your way of saying that you care. Some may, however, think otherwise. But that’s their problem, says Ganesha. At work, you will make plans and ensure a smooth implementation of those plans.

Leo: You will pay attention only to your work and will not be distracted by other issues today, says Ganesha. People involved in Research and development-related fields will find that their knowledge will come in handy for them today. Steps taken in the right direction will make your task very easy today.

Virgo: Today is a day to do some hard training and hard thinking. Ganesha says you will have to exercise both your muscles and your brain. Hard work will eventually lead to rich rewards. A romantic meeting with your beloved in the evening will put you in high spirits.

Libra: Ganesha says that today you should think before spending your money because you know and understand the importance of money. You will not hesitate to spend money on family members and on entertainment. You will be able to meet like-minded people with whom you will be able to share your experiences and knowledge. This is a very good day to start a new scheme or to turn over a new leaf in life.

Scorpio: It’s time to live your dreams. You may just land up in your dream house or drive in a plush car, you once dreamt of. Evening time is spared for family and loved ones, says Ganesha. You may even go shopping to buy an object d’art for your new cosy corner.

Sagittarius: Fuel those tanks and propel yourself today to meet your targets. On the business front, the fast buck that you expected might just not materialise. Expect to sail into rough seas in the love journey. Ganesha advises playing the wait-and-watch game in matters of the heart.

Capricorn: You are in for an exciting ride today. Happiness and contentment will fall into your lap, and you’ll be delighted with this positive energy, feels Ganesha. Job requirements will keep you occupied as you need to find answers to some complicated questions at the earliest. With a rise in your bank balance and available finance schemes, you can plan to set up your own business venture, too.

Aquarius: Be appreciative of the achievements of others, as it will inspire them to continue and put their best foot forward. Your amicable approach at work will create a friendly environment and motivate your colleagues to perform better. You will be in the good books of everyone, says Ganesha.

Pisces: You are blessed with exceptional grasping power today and will be able to easily imbibe whatever you see or hear today. You will also be able to speed through your routine tasks. You will be able to concentrate on the tasks you have taken up. Your enhanced sensitivity today could see that special someone’s words enter straight into your heart and cause you to fall head-over-heels in love with them, says Ganesha.