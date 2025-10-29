Discover your horoscope today and astrology predictions for zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: You will be very logical and rational today, as creativity is put on the back burner. The situation at your workplace will be full of challenges, but you will take them head-on. Later, all the stress will be mitigated by the soothing touch of your loved ones, says Ganesha.

Taurus: This day, you can’t afford to take chances with your health, says Ganesha. If there is the least sign or symptom of illness, go consult a doctor straight away. As you are going to be unusually prone to injuries and infections, you should stay at home. Overexertion is bound to weaken you and affect your physical condition. If physical work is unavoidable, stick to light and effortless things.

Gemini: Analysing other people’s minds and thoughts will be your favourite pastime today. You will find yourself thinking about your family life, security and financial issues. Your sensitivity and emotional nature will endear you to many, and they will bestow their love and affection upon you, says Ganesha.

Cancer: The mundane will bring contentment to you today, and you will rather spend the day doing routine stuff. It looks set to be an ordinary day, but then you can always find thrills even in routine activities. Work will keep you on your toes through the day, but then, as the day drags ahead, you may feel a bit bored. Ganesha hopes that by evening, you will get a hint that tomorrow is going to be more interesting.

Leo: You may experience some tension trying to stay ahead of your busy schedule. You will need to maintain your mental and physical health. Important meetings will conclude successfully, but they may leave you fatigued at the end of the day. Find ways to unwind, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Today, you will find yourself overflowing with ideas. You have a soothing touch, the hands of a healer, and so you will be able to help many people, says Ganesha. You will be very considerate, and your mind-reading abilities will work wonders both for you and your loved ones.

Libra: Ganesha says that you will behave unlike your nature and take a more serious attitude towards life. This is unlike you, but your seriousness will allow you to take up further responsibilities that will prove to people that you can be responsible too. Ganesha says that towards evening, you may visit an art gallery or a heritage or cultural place.

Scorpio: Suddenly, you become conscious about your looks today, says Ganesha. How you look, how you dress up, and the way you walk all become matters of concern for you. All prim and proper, you imagine yourself to be the best. Besides a makeover, splurging is another activity that you indulge in.

Sagittarius: Dark and gloomy shall be your temperament for most of the day today. But the afternoon may just see the skies clearing. The apparent mood change, says Ganesha, will mainly be because of good news from abroad and business profits from your partner.

Capricorn: You have taken your personal relationships for granted, but some irregularities in them have caught your attention. Now, you will focus upon them and try to get to the heart of the matter, feels Ganesha. Communication is the key when it comes to solving misunderstandings, and with that, you will be able to clear out a number of them. Overall, you will have a smooth sailing today, but keep yourself guarded.

Aquarius: You have done backbreaking work to come this far. Today, you will see your efforts come to fruition. But you need to be aware of the presence of the green-eyed people around you, especially if you are in some kind of business, warns Ganesha. Take care of your health.

Pisces: Today, you will be attracted by the heart and not the mind. This is usual for your star sign. Attempt to understand your emotions today. Ganesha says today you might figure out the way to control both your heart and your mind.