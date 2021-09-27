Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh): Two girls were allegedly held hostage and gang-raped in a cyber cafe in this district. The two girls had gone to get some documents photocopied, police said Monday. Four men took hostage of the two girl students at the cafe September 13. One of the accused in the gang-rape case, also recorded the act, police said. The accused also extorted Rs 10,000 from the girls, threatening to circulate the video.

Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said a case was registered Sunday at Sadar Kotwali against six people, including a woman. It was done based on the complaint of one of the girls.

The 17-year-old student in her complaint said she had gone to the cyber cafe along with her friend at noon September 13. She said that four people, who were already present there, raped them.

One of the accused also made a video of the act and handed it over to his brother-in-law who extorted Rs 10,000 by threatening to make it viral, police informed.

The girl said she and her friend stole money from their houses to give it to the accused, police stated. It was the missing money which alerted their family members after which the incident came to light, they said. The girls have been sent to the district hospital for medical examination, police added.

Police are raiding all possible places to nab those accused the SP said. He added that in the initial investigation, the police have found signs of prostitution from the cafe.

The victim had said that after the incident, the wife of one of the accused called her over the phone. She was pressurising the victim into prostitution and some neighbours have also spoken about presence of young girls there, he added.