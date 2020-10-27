Faridabad: A chilling video has emerged where it is being seen a woman being shot to death by a youth here. The incident took place Monday afternoon when 21-year-old Nikita Tomar was shot dead in front of her college. The murder took place outside a college in Ballabgarh in this town where Nikita, had gone to take an exam. She was a final year commerce student.

The video shows a man trying to shove Nikita into a car. When he failed to do so, he shot her from point blank range.

The attacker has been identified as Touseef and he was accompanied by his friend Rehan. They were apparently waiting in a car for her to come out. Touseef and Nikita knew each other and he had kidnapped her in 2018 too, said Faridabad police officer OP Singh.

In the security video, Nikita and her friend are seen near the car. They are seen frantically trying to run away from a gun-waving attacker. The man keeps chasing her before finally shooting her dead. Then Touseef is dragged back into the car by Rehan and they drive away leaving behind a profusely bleeding Nikita.

See link: https://twitter.com/i/status/1320780444867031040

Touseef has been arrested, according to the police. The woman’s father had complained against him in 2018 but had withdrawn it, the police said.

“We complained earlier in 2018 about Touseef harassing my daughter. However, we had withdrawn the complaint to protect our daughter’s identity. Now my daughter is dead,” Nikita’s father has been quoted as saying by a news channel.

“My daughter went for an examination at the college. He tried to forcibly make her sit in his car but she refused. After a brief scuffle, he shot her,” he added.

It should be stated here that the National Commission for Woman (NCW) has taken note of the incident from the video circulating online. It has written to the Haryana police chief to catch the other accused.