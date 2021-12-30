Bengaluru: The Karnataka Health department has directed a private hospital to return the excess amount of money collected from three Covid patients as treatment charges, sources said Thursday.

Following direction of BBMP Special Commissioner (Health), a team of officials visited the hospital and found that it has been charging in excess of the prescribed amount by the government.

The hospital management has been asked not to charge in excess to the government fixed prices as it would be against the law. The families of Covid patients were also informed about the government fixed rate and asked to contact the authorities if they are charged more.

Dr Trilokchandra, Special Commissioner for Health has directed all health officers and health inspectors to attend to complaints on overcharging immediately. He has also asked them to make personal visits to the hospitals under BBMP jurisdiction.

The government has fixed Rs 10,000 for general ward per day, Rs 12,000 for HDU, ICU without ventilator Rs 15,000 and ICU with ventilator Rs 25,000. The hospital has collected Rs 50,816 from Rahul Kumar, Rs 2,788 from Avik Agarwal and Rs 11,967 from Nirupama Kumar. All of them were admitted to the general ward of the hospital.

Bhagyalakshmi, Yelahanka Zone health officer made a personal visit to the Manipal hospital and gave directions in this regard, sources said.

