Mumbai: It is believed that the career of actresses in Hindi film industry is very short. There are very few actresses who played long innings in the film industry. There are also some who faded away after one or two films. In such a situation, we will talk about those actresses who could not succeed despite being pretty and hot.

Tisca Chopra

Actress Tisca Chopra, who beat big actresses in terms of beauty, her career didn’t take off in the true sense of the term. Tisca has been in this industry for a long time but she shot to prominence with Aamir Khan’s superhit film Taare Zameen Par (2007). In the film, she played the role of mother of child character Ishaan Awasthi. Tisca’s debut film was Platform (1993).

Nimrat Kaur

The beauty of Nimrat Kaur remains intact even today. She was seen in the lead role in Akshay Kumar’s film Airlift (2016). Nimrat has been seen in very few films.

Richa Chadha

Like other actresses, Rich Chadda also arrived in the scene to become successful actress, but she continued to get side roles. The first success she got was in the film Fukrey. But her career as an actress never blossomed.

Mahie Gill

Actress Mahi appeared in few Hindi films. She is best known for her role of Paro in Anurag Kashyap’s critically acclaimed Hindi film Dev.D (2008). Although being beautiful, Mahi’s film career was not what it could have been.