Paralakhemundi: Chandra Shekhar Hota, an eminent essayist, critic, and columnist, was honored with the prestigious Padmashree Satya Narayan Rajaguru Smruti Samman in an event held Monday at the Utkal Hiteishini Samaj here. The award was conferred by the Padmashree Satya Narayan Rajaguru Smruti Samsad in recognition of Hota’s significant contribution to literature and his influential role in contemporary criticism and journalism.

The award ceremony was graced by the presence of notable dignitaries, including Purnachandra Mishra and Purnachandra Mohapatra, who lauded Hota’s relentless pursuit of literary excellence and his profound impact on the intellectual and cultural landscape. Hota, a celebrated figure in literary circles, has been widely acknowledged for his insightful essays, critical analyses, and thought-provoking columns. His work has not only enriched the literary heritage of India but has also inspired a new generation of writers and thinkers.

In his acceptance speech, Hota expressed deep gratitude for the honour and dedicated the award to all those who have supported and encouraged him throughout his literary journey. He emphasised the importance of preserving and promoting the rich cultural and literary traditions of India. The Padmashree Satya Narayan Rajaguru Smruti Samman is awarded annually to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to literature, culture, and social service. The event concluded with a vote of thanks, leaving the audience inspired by the achievements of Hota and the continued efforts of the Padmashree Satya Narayan Rajaguru Smruti Samsad in promoting literary and cultural excellence.