Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police, Friday, arrested two employees of a hotel located at IRC village area under the Nayapalli police limits here on charges of making videos of intimate moments of a couple and blackmailing the woman subsequently. Police have been probing into the matter after the accused have been taken into custody.

Police have recorded the statement of the woman under Section 161 of the CrPC and have launched a probe. The arrested duo would be produced in court Saturday, a source said.

According to the complaint lodged by the woman, she had gone to the said hotel to celebrate her birthday, November 15 evening. She and her boyfriend stayed back at the hotel after the celebrations ended as it was too late for her to return home.

The arrested employees captured some of their intimate moments through a hidden camera while they were in their room.

Later, an employee started calling the woman, saying he had a clip of her intimate moments with her boyfriend. He demanded Rs 50,000 for not leaking the video.

The woman has mentioned in her complaint that after receiving frequent threatening calls, she was under mental pressure and attempted to commit suicide.

Eventually, the blackmailers settled on an amount and the woman reached CRP square Thursday with the amount to give them. Meanwhile, locals found her sitting at CRP square and crying and managed to nab one of the two accused who reached there to take the demanded money. Later, they handed over the accused to police who reportedly carried out raids at the hotel and verified the CCTV footage. The police, after confirming that the girl had visited the hotel, arrested the other accused too.

Meanwhile, the online hotel chain through which the victim booked the room, rubbished the claims of hidden cameras at the hotel in their statement and also informed in an official statement that action has been initiated against the erring staff at the hotel.

It said, “We would like to share that there was no hidden camera found at the hotel. We have already initiated action against the errant staff member and he has been suspended with immediate effect.”