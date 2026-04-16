Bhadrak: Police busted a major sex racket in Bhadrak town Thursday, arresting four persons and rescuing two young women.

According to reports, police received a tip-off about illegal activities being carried out in the Rajghat Bridge and Dhamra Bridge areas of the town. Acting on the information, a special police team conducted raids at hotels in the area, arresting four persons involved in the racket and rescuing two women.

Police also seized several objectionable items from the hotel. The rescued women were handed over to their families after medical examination.

The incident has sparked discussion in the town. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.