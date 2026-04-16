Mumbai: Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl against the Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League (IPL) match Thursday.

PBKS have retained the same playing XI as in the previous game.

Rohit Sharma is not part of the Mumbai Indians XI due to fitness issues, while Mitchell Santner also misses out through illness. Quinton de Kock returns to the side, and Mayank Rawat makes his debut for the home team.

“Time to play good cricket and get a W. Last game, we went for four 20-plus overs, which isn’t acceptable. We’ve spoken and planned about it. Rohit misses out, he’ll take a couple of games to see where he is,” said MI skipper Hardik Pandya.

Punjab Kings remain unbeaten this season with three wins and one no-result due to rain, while Mumbai Indians, after an opening victory, lost their next three matches and are in deep trouble.

Teams:

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (w), Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.