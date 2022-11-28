Hothur Shadab Wahab is one of the leading business tycoons of the country and hailing from South India, the maverick has taken over the nation with his brilliant skills and knowledge of the mining world. He has expanded his business by investing in real estate, and slowly he has become one of the most renowned names in the entrepreneurial world.

Wahab has a degree in Masters of Administration and he has applied this knowledge in not only building a growing name for himself in the business world, but also to give back to the society with his charitable initiatives. Through his ‘Hothur Foundation’, the tycoon works towards women empowerment and he took one big step towards it by finding ‘Ara Lumiere’.

Going with the motto to celebrate giving, ‘Ara Lumiere’ is a fashion brand working towards empowering acid attack and burn victim survivors by giving them employment where they get to show their skills through hand-crafted apparel and more. Brought together by ‘Hothur Foundation’, this season the brand attained greater heights as they staged a presentation at Milan Fashion Week, putting into action their work towards expression and resilience.

Wahab has been proving with his work that no matter how much success you achieve in life, it doesn’t amount to much until you use it for the good of others. Through his initiatives and charitable work, Wahab has been able to bring about a change in many lives that were deemed less by the society, and he aims to do more and better work to make sure these people achieve an equal status in the world we live in.