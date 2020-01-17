New Delhi: Hours after being released from Tihar Jail, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad visited Friday the historic Jama Masjid.

Swarmed by his supporters and locals, Azad, with his trademark blue ‘safaa’, read out the Preamble to the Constitution.

Calling for repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which he termed as a ‘black act’, Azad said nothing is bigger than keeping the country together.

Thirty-three year old Azad was released from Tihar Jail on bail Thursday night and received a rousing welcome by his supporters.

At Jama Masjid in old Delhi, where anti-CAA protest was taking place, Azad also lauded women participating in the protests at Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Millia University and other parts of the country.

“This (anti CAA) movement is for the future of this country, for our identity and to uphold the Constitution. It is our responsibility to strengthen it,” Azad said.

Azad said it is the fundamental duty of citizens to protect the Constitution and also urged people to carry out peaceful protests against the CAA.

The Bhim Army chief will also visit the Karbala at Jor Bagh and Bangla Sahib Gurudwara.

It should be stated here that the court while granting bail to Azad had said that once released from jail he will have to leave Delhi within 24 hours and stay away for four weeks. Azad was arrested December 21, for organising a protest in front of Jama Masjid only against the CAA.

Agencies