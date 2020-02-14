Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly Friday condoled the demise of two former ministers and six former members who died in the intervening period of the winter session and the present budget session.

The members cutting across party lines joined the leader of the House Naveen Patnaik expressing their profound grief over the demise of former members.

Former minister Bhagabat Prasad Mohanty, former minister of state Jagannath Rout, former members- Satchidananda Deo, Bhgarathi Das, Radha Govinda Sahu, Daitari Behera, Naka Lachhmaya and Gourahari Naik died during the period.

Moving the obituary reference on the passing away of the members, the Chief Minister expressed his profound grief over the demise of the leaders and described their death as irreparable loss to the state and the members of the bereaved families.

Patnaik requested the Speaker to convey the sympathies of the House to the family members.

Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik, Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra, CPI leader Laxman Munda and Speaker Surya Narayan Patro also condoled the death.

The House observed one minute silence in memory of the departed souls.