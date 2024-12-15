Kendrapara: Aul police have arrested a 42-year-old man for his alleged involvement in the rape of a female health worker. The Aul JMFC Court remanded him to judicial custody for the crime.

According to police sources, the victim had lodged an FIR with Aul police alleging that the accused, Rati Ranjan Behera, owner of a rented house, raped her and also captured the videos of the incident.

The women health worker was staying in a rented house in Sanamanga village. She further stated that Rati Ranjan started blackmailing her threatening to make the video of her intimate moments viral on social media and forcing her to keep a physical relationship.

Acting on the FIR, Aul police registered a case, arrested the accused and booked him under Section 64, 308(4), 79, 351(2) of BNS December 12.

Rati Ranjan was produced before the Aul JMFC Court which remanded him into jail custody Friday, IIC of Aul police station Sabyasachi Satapathy said.

PNN