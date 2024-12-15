By Debadurllav Harichandan, OP

Puri: The second edition of the Walking Bookfairs Travel Writing Festival captivated literature enthusiasts and food lovers alike with tales of culinary exploration inspired by travel.

Held in Puri, the day-long festival began with a unique train journey from Bhubaneswar railway station Saturday, bringing together hundreds of writers, chefs, and food enthusiasts.

Joining the festival during the journey, chef Shweta Biswal, author of Beyond Dalma, said recipes originating from a particular geographical area present unique textures of taste.

For instance, she said, due to the use of coconut by people in coastal Odisha, the food offers a mellow and tangy flavour. The opposite could be found in western Odisha.

Akshay Bahibala said the enthusiasm among participants to dedicate an entire day, fostering deep human connection makes the festival special. Shweta presented ‘Ada Hengu Khichdi’ and ‘Ramrochak curry’ which she had prepared at home.

On their arrival in Puri, the participants embarked on a rickshaw-ride to ‘Honey Bee’ restaurant where they savoured delightful pizza.

As dusk approached, they huddled up in an interactive session at Blue Flag Beach.

Shweta said experiencing food is a deep intimate experience.

Sharing thoughts, Chef Rachit said he makes it a point to visit the ‘local mandi’ as they preserve the true flavours of a particular area.

Author Ravi Mantha said being from a strictly vegetarian family, he faced a dilemma after moving to the United States as he could not find anything beyond spaghetti and meatballs.

Talking about travel writing, author Chandrahas Chowdhury said one’s skills get better with age. Pitching in, Mantha likened travel writing to hiking. “One gets better with time,” he said.