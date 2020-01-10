Cuttack: The House Committee on Ethics of the Odisha Legislative Assembly Friday visited the Silver City and reviewed the compliance of the Book Circular No. 47 of the state Parliamentary Affairs Department.

Chairman of House Committee on Ethics Amar Prasad Satpathy and panel members Prafulla Samal, Ananta Das, Subhas Chandra Panigrahi, Pradip Amat, Bhupinder Singh, Aravind Dhali, Prashant Muduli, Debi Prasad Mishra, Shankar Oram, Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia and Muhammad Moquim attended the review meeting held in the conference hall of Revenue Divisional Commissioner here.

Members of the committee suggested compliance of the Book Circular No. 47 that deals with the relationship between Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) with government servants.

The chairman of the House panel emphasised formation of district-level and block-level committees to look into developmental issues in the 10 districts coming under the Central Division. He also stressed on cordial relations between the government officials and elected representatives for proper implementation of developmental schemes.

“Elected representatives are responsible to the people. They usually write to the government officials and police to solve various issues of common people. The officials should look into all these issues,” Satpathy said.

He advised the officials to treat the elected representatives with courtesy when the latter visit any government office. The meeting also held discussions regarding the participation of legislators and officials in government events and programmes.

RDC (central) Anil Kumar Samal, collectors of 10 districts under the Central Division and twin-city police commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi, Cuttack Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhilesvar Singh and other senior officials were present at the meeting.