Mumbai: Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, will hit the theatres June 6, 2025.

Tarun Mansukhani, known for movies Dostana and Drive, will direct Housefull 5. The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, was earlier scheduled to be released in theatres Diwali 2024.

“The Housefull franchise owes its massive success to the audiences, and we hope for a similar reception for Housefull 5. The team has crafted an absolutely mind-blowing story that demands top-notch VFX.

“Therefore, we’ve made the decision to push the release to ensure we deliver five times the entertainment with great cinematic experience. Housefull 5 will now be releasing on 6th June 2025,” the producer said in a statement posted on Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s official X page.

The franchise started with 2010’s Housefull, which was followed by three sequels — Housefull 2 (2012), Housefull 3 (2016) and Housefull 4 (2019).

The fifth part was officially announced in June this year.