Sanna: Abdulmalik al-Houthi, leader of Yemen’s Houthi group, warned that any Israeli presence in Somaliland would be treated as a “military target,” describing Israel’s recognition of the breakaway region as a threat to regional security.

In a speech broadcast by the Houthi-run Al-Masirah television channel, al-Houthi stated that his forces consider “any Israeli presence in the Somaliland region a military target,” “aggression against Somalia and Yemen, and a threat to the security of the region.”

He added that the group would take “all possible supportive measures to stand with the brotherly Somali people.”

Al-Houthi, whose movement controls large parts of northern Yemen, indicated that Israel aims to “make Somaliland a foothold for hostile activities against Somalia, African countries, Yemen, and other Arab countries,” a move he said would destabilise an already fragile region, reports Xinhua news agency.

He also called for a “firm and serious” Arab and Islamic stance in support of Somalia and its people, urging collective action to counter what he characterised as Israeli expansionism.

Meanwhile, several African and Middle Eastern countries collectively condemned Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, the self-declared region of Somalia, as an independent state, and reaffirmed support for the eastern African country’s unity and territorial integrity.

Somaliland is an integral, inseparable, and inalienable part of the sovereign territory of the Federal Republic of Somalia, the Somalian Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement, rejecting Israel’s recognition as unlawful.

Somalia makes clear that it will not permit the establishment of any foreign military bases or arrangements on its territory that would draw Somalia into proxy conflicts or import regional and international hostilities into this region.

Somalia calls on all states and international partners to respect international law, uphold the principles of non-interference and territorial integrity, and act responsibly in the interest of peace, stability and security in the Horn of Africa.

In a statement posted on X late Friday, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said that Israel’s move “constitutes a new example of (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu government’s unlawful actions aimed at creating instability at both regional and global levels.”

“This step by Israel, which continues its expansionist policies and spares no effort to prevent the recognition of the State of Palestine, constitutes an open interference in Somalia’s internal affairs,” Keceli said.

He said that decisions regarding the future of Somaliland must reflect the will of all Somalis.

In a post on X late Friday, Türkiye’s Communications Director Burhanettin Duran described Israel’s position as “one of the irresponsible acts” of the Netanyahu government, “which has a dark record of genocide and occupation,” saying the move undermines ongoing efforts to ensure peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.

Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Friday reaffirmed the kingdom’s full support for the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

In a statement, the ministry slammed Israel’s announcement as a “flagrant” violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, and an infringement on Somalia’s sovereignty. Ministry spokesperson Fouad Majali stressed Jordan’s absolute opposition to any attempts to establish parallel entities that could threaten Somalia’s unity and territorial integrity.

Saudi Arabia rejects the announcement of mutual recognition between Israel and Somaliland, considering it a violation of international law, and fully supports Somalia’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia also reaffirms its support for the legitimate institutions of the Somali state, as well as its commitment to preserving the stability of Somalia and its brotherly people.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) reiterated that Somalia remains a sovereign IGAD member state whose unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity are fully recognised under international law.

In a statement issued Saturday, the East African bloc said that any unilateral recognition of Somaliland runs contrary to the UN Charter, the Constitutive Act of the African Union, and the agreement establishing IGAD.

The IGAD reaffirmed its solidarity with the government and people of Somalia, and its commitment to inclusive political processes and regional cooperation in support of lasting peace, stability, and prosperity for Somalia and the wider IGAD region, according to the statement.

Israel’s recognition of Somaliland is a provocative and unacceptable move, which may undermine regional stability, said Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States.

Gamal Roshdy, the secretary-general’s spokesperson, stressed that any attempt to impose unilateral recognition constitutes an unacceptable interference in Somalia’s internal affairs and sets a dangerous precedent that threatens regional and international security and stability.