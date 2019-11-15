Jamun seeds are more known for their use in making Ayurvedic medicines for treating diabetes. It should however, be stated here that they can also be used to treat skin diseases. It also has ingredients that can help your skin look glowing and healthy and also prevent acne, blemishes, wrinkles and pimples.

This juicy fruit is an important part of Ayurvedic, Unani and Chinese medicines as it contain Kapha and Pitta.

This is how Jamun is beneficial for skin

Takes care of oily skin

Jamun has astringent properties. By applying a face mask using jamun pulp, barley flour, amla juice and rose water, the skin’s oil secretion level can be brought down to a substantial level.

Cures spongy gums

Jamun leaves have antibacterial properties and are used for making medicines for the strengthening of the teeth and gums. In fact, the ash of Jamun leaves is one of the essential ingredients in tooth powders and is effective in treating spongy and bloody gums.

Helps in treating acne

Jamun seeds are the best remedy to treat acne. Apply a thick paste of Jamun seeds mixed with cow milk on your pimples before going to bed. Wash it off the next morning and feel the change. However, remember, your pimples cannot be treated overnight; results will only show over a period of time.

Lightens dark spots

Mix jamun seed and lemon powder with gram flour. Add a few drops of almond oil and rose water to this mixture and make a paste. Apply it on your face, and let it stay till it dries off completely. Wash it off with cold water. Follow this routine for at least a month and see the dark spots will disappear.

Purifies your blood

Jamun is a rich source of iron which purifies your blood, thereby keeping your skin clean and beautiful. Also, the iron in it helps in increasing haemoglobin count. The fruit is known to cure menstrual problems as well. It is so because the iron content makes up for the blood loss, thus keeping women healthy.

PNN