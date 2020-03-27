Bhubaneswar: With COVID-19 spreading its tentacles across the globe and claiming lives with each passing day, the world has come to a standstill.

While the vaccine for it is yet to be developed, it is widely believed that a healthy body with a good immune system can go a long way in combating the deadly virus.

Since good immunity gives protection from virus attacks, you can improve your immune system by practicing some pranayams and adding specific foodstuffs to your daily diet.

Let us learn the kind of pranayams that will help increase your immunity:

Kapalbhati

First sit either on Padmasan or Sukhasan position with your hands resting sideways on your knees. Then exhale your breath in short intervals, contracting the stomach. Beginners can start with 20-30 breath pumps.

Udgeeth

Udgeeth is also a simple breathing exercise. To do it, sit on Sukhasan or Padmasan position. The duration of inhaling and exhaling is generally a bit longer. Inhale deeply, keep it for a while and chant ‘Oum’ while exhaling, for as long as you can. Repeat it for five to 10 minutes, twice every day.

Anulom Bilom

Anulom Bilom pranayam is a simple breathing exercise. To do this, first sit in Sukhasan with your hands resting sideways on your knees. If you start from right, close the left nostril with left thumb and inhale slowly to fill up your lungs. Then slowly exhale through the left nostril. During practice, it is essential to focus on your breath. Do it for five to 10 minutes. One thing must be kept in mind during practicing this pranayam that your back should remain straight and shoulders relaxed.

Bhramari

Like Anulom Bilom and Udgeeth, Bhramari is also a simple breathing exercise. It can be done at any time anywhere and at work or home. To begin with, sit on Sukhasan or Padmasan. Close your eyes and breathe deeply. Now close your ears with thumbs. Place your index finger just above eyebrows and the rest of fingers over your eyes. Concentrate on the area between your eyebrows. Then start breathing out slowly through your nostrils making a humming sound ‘Oum’. Repeat the process for at least five times. Always practice Bhramari pranayam preferably after Anulom Bilom.

Always practice these pranayams after learning them perfectly from a trained yoga teacher, to get maximum benefits.

PNN & Agencies