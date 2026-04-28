The excitement of finishing a degree lasts about as long as it takes for the first loan repayment reminder to land in your inbox. For lakhs of graduates across India every year, the transition from student to borrower is abrupt, confusing, and often poorly explained by the very banks that issued the loans. Understanding how repayment actually begins is not optional knowledge. It is essential to avoid penalties, protect your credit score, and manage your finances in those vulnerable first years after college.

The moratorium period: Your buffer window

Every education loan in India comes with what is called a moratorium period. This is the grace window between the end of your course and the date your EMIs officially begin. For most banks and lenders, this moratorium lasts for six months to one year after the completion of the course, or six months after getting a job, whichever comes first.

The Reserve Bank of India has guidelines on this, and most public sector banks like SBI, Bank of Baroda, and Punjab National Bank follow a standard structure. During this moratorium, you are not required to pay EMIs. But here is the part that catches people off guard: interest does not stop accumulating during this period. The loan keeps growing silently in the background.

If you have taken an education loan India borrowers commonly apply for through a nationalised bank, you should know that the interest accrued during the moratorium gets added to your principal. This is called capitalisation of interest. So by the time your first EMI is due, the amount you owe is already larger than what was originally disbursed. Not dramatically larger, but enough to matter over a fifteen-year repayment window.

How EMIs are calculated after moratorium ends

Once the moratorium period expires, your lender calculates your EMI based on the total outstanding amount, which now includes the capitalised interest. The repayment tenure for most education loans ranges from five to fifteen years, depending on the loan amount and the bank’s specific terms.

Let’s say you borrowed Rs 10 lakh at an interest rate of 8.5% per annum. During a one-year moratorium, roughly Rs 85,000 in interest accumulates. Your EMIs will now be calculated on Rs 10.85 lakh, not Rs 10 lakh. At an 8.5% rate over ten years, that difference adds approximately Rs 500 to your monthly EMI. It is not catastrophic, but over 120 months, you pay an extra Rs 60,000 simply because interest was left to compound during the grace period.

This is why financial advisors consistently recommend paying at least the interest portion during the moratorium if you can afford to. Even a part-time job or freelance income during the final year of study can help offset this cost.

What happens if you cannot pay immediately

Life after graduation does not always cooperate with loan schedules. You might not find a job within six months. You might take a lower-paying role than expected. In these situations, ignoring the loan is the worst possible response.

If you are struggling, the first step is to contact your bank and request a repayment restructuring. Most lenders prefer restructuring over default because recovering money through legal channels is slow and expensive for them, too. You can negotiate a longer tenure, which reduces monthly EMIs but increases the total interest paid. Some banks also allow a temporary reduction in EMI amounts for the initial repayment years.

For anyone holding a student loan India graduates frequently worry about, the important thing to understand is that defaulting has real consequences. Your CIBIL score takes a serious hit, your guarantor becomes liable, and in cases of secured loans, the collateral is at risk. Banks report defaults to credit bureaus after 90 days of non-payment. Once that happens, getting any future credit becomes significantly harder.

Tax benefits during repayment

Section 80E of the Income Tax Act allows you to claim a deduction on the entire interest paid on your education loan. There is no upper limit on this deduction, which is unusual and genuinely beneficial. The deduction is available for up to eight years from the year you start repaying, or until the interest is fully paid, whichever comes first.

This only applies to loans taken from recognised financial institutions or approved charitable organisations. Loans from relatives or friends do not qualify. The deduction is available to the individual who repays the loan, so if a parent is the co-borrower making payments, the parent claims the deduction.

Practical steps before your first EMI

Start by getting absolute clarity on your moratorium end date. Banks sometimes communicate this poorly, and borrowers occasionally discover they have already missed payments. Set up auto-debit for your EMI account well before the due date. Keep at least two months’ EMI buffer in your account at all times.

If you receive a lump sum, whether from a signing bonus, freelance project, or family support, consider making a partial prepayment. Most public sector banks do not charge prepayment penalties on education loans, though some private lenders do. Reducing the principal early in the repayment cycle has a disproportionately large effect on total interest paid because there is more time for the savings to compound in your favour.

Repayment is not something that happens to you. It is something you manage. The graduates who come out of this process cleanly are not always the ones with the highest salaries. They are the ones who understood the terms before the first EMI was due and planned accordingly.