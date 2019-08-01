Mumbai: If those reports in Filmfare are anything to go by then Hrithik Roshan has been approached to play Lord Ram in the epic ‘Ramayana’ by Nitesh Tiwari.

The ‘Super 30’ actor has also reportedly given his nod for the big budget film. The reports also stated that Deepika Padukone has been approached for the role of Sita. However, nothing an official announcement is expected to be made soon.

Opening up exclusively about this magnum opus, director Nitesh Tiwari told, “I am looking forward to work in ‘Ramayana’, something that I am really excited about. Once done with ‘Chhichhore’, I will go back to start working for ‘Ramayana’. It is a challenge for me as I have a sense of responsibility to bring the project in its true form of glory for the country.”

‘Ramayana’, which will be made in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, will be produced by Allu Aravind, Namit Malhotra and Madhu Mantena. The film will also be made on a whopping budget of Rs 500 crore.

Apart from this, while Nitesh Tiwari is looking forward to his upcoming film, ‘Chhichhore’ starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, Hrithik is basking in the success of his latest film, ‘Super 30’.

Deepika, on the other hand, will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Chhapaak’ where she will be seen essaying the role of acid attack survivour Laxmi Agarwal. The film also stars Vikrant Massey in pivotal role. She will also be seen in Kabir Khan’s ‘’83’ which she is also co-producing.