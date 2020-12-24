Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan watched the latest superhero adventure, Wonder Woman 1984, in the cinema hall, and thanked Hollywood star Gal Gadot for being the perfect Wonder Woman on screen.

Hrithik watched the film with former wife Sussanne Khan and their children Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The actor shared a string of pictures from the theatre and a few stills of Wonder Woman 1984.

“Just watched WONDER WOMAN. Exhilarating experience. My childhood crush (WW) and my first love(movies) together with the BIG cinema IMAX experience! Doesn’t get any better than this. Thank you @gal_gadot for being the perfect WONDER WOMAN. And congratulations to the entire team,” Hrithik wrote as caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

The film is a sequel to the 2017 hit Wonder Woman, with Gal Gadot reprising the titular superhero and her alter ego Diana Prince.