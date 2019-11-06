Mumbai: Superstar Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan, who hails from the renowned Roshan family and is the daughter of music composer Rajesh Roshan, is all set to step foot into the Hindi film industry.

As per latest buzz, the young girl is being trained and guided by big brother Hrithik Roshan who has successfully established himself as a superstar.

Take a look at few pictures of Pashmina Roshan below:

Her strong theatre background and acting workshop includes being trained under Jeff Goldberg for 9 months and alongside Abhishek Pandey, Barry John, Nadira Babbar and Vinod Rawat (who is also Hrithik Roshan’s voice coach)

Pashmina is following the footsteps of her grandfather Roshanlal Nagrath, a renowned Indian music director as well as her uncle Rakesh Roshan who is one of Bollywoods most famous filmmakers.

With the face of an 18 year, mind of a 40 year but who’s actually 23 years of age, Pashmina is anticipated to be the new star kid on the block with some top banners already in talks with her.

Pashmina is the sister of Eshaan Roshan and is the youngest between the two. This belle will be turning 24 on the 10th of this month.