Bangiriposi: As many as 263 students have not appeared for the HSC examinations at eight centres in Bangiriposi block of Mayurbhanj district. Their absence has set various social circles abuzz with allegation of ghost registration at the school level.

Many have wondered why the candidates had made the registration for the examination if they had to bunk it later.

Reports said 30 students at Bangiriposi Government High School, 27 at Gourachandra High School, 31 at Dwarasuni High School, 32 at Netrapat High School, 31 at Kusumbandh High School and 29 at SSD High School did not turn up for examinations.

One of the headmasters came out with a strange explanation saying that as classes remained suspended for a long period due to Covid pandemic, many students in the tribal pockets had migrated elsewhere in search of work and they have not returned.

Others raised doubt as to who on behalf of the students had filled up their forms, if this is the case? As per rules, forms for HSC examinations are filled up usually after the end of first summative examination. Some other headmasters and teachers said that they are unaware of such developments.