Cuttack: At least 118 students from across the state have been caught for malpractice during the ongoing Board of Secondary exam (BSE) that began Monday.

The state and district authorities are doing their best to ensure all possible security arrangements at the exam hubs and centres.

While everything is going on smoothly as per plan at many places of the state, 118 students, 108 from Matriculation examinees, and 10 from State Open university examinees have been caught for malpractice by invigilators.

The examinations began Monday with the third language Hindi, Odia, Sanskrit and Parsi. On the other hand, it has been alleged that long hours of scheduled and unscheduled power cuts have disrupted the normal functioning of schools.

