Patna: At least 10 students from two centres were caught for malpractice during the ongoing high school certificate (HSC) examination conducted by Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Friday.

The students were appearing in the examination at two different centres under Patna block in Keonjhar district.

According to senior official (DPC) Purnachandra Sethi, who led the flying squad visit, one of the students was caught cheating at Government Girl’s High School and the remaining nine were appearing for their papers at Murusuan High School.

The students were caught cheating red-handed while appearing for their science examination.

PNN