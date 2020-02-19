Dharmagarh: Tall claims of Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) authorities on having taken all precautions and security measures to prevent question paper leak fell flat after Odia question paper of the ongoing matriculation examinations was reportedly leaked Wednesday.

Sources said, within an hour of commencement of the examination, question paper of Odia language was doing rounds on mobile phones. The viral question paper shows 25 questions carrying one mark along with 50 short type questions.

The location of the examination centre from where the question papers got leaked is yet to be ascertained.

The frequent circulation of question papers despite strict vigil has become a matter of concern for BSE authorities. However, as is evident, the institution has not been able to contain it.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Das, meanwhile, said that he was unaware of the incident. He further assured that the matter will be probed and action will be taken against anyone found guilty.

PNN