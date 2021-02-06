Bhubaneswar: The School and Mass Education (S&ME) department Friday announced the dates of the High School Certificate (HSC) Matriculation examination-2021. The exams will be conducted from May 3 to 15 and the students will answer their papers at their own school.

Similarly, Madhyama (Sanskrit) exam will be conducted from May 3-12, while Open School exam will be held from May 3-15, a statement issued by the department said.

In an academic year marred by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Class X students will answer questions for 80 marks in each paper instead of 100 marks. This year, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) had extended the last date for filling up of forms for matriculation examinations.

The BSE said the last date for filling up and submitting of forms has been extended to February 10. Earlier, the BSE had announced February 2 as the last date for filling up of forms.

The state government has also decided to conduct parent-teacher meetings (PTMs) for Class X students across Odisha February 13 for the upcoming annual HSC examination-2021.

