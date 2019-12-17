Bhubaneswar: The annual High School Certificate (HSC) exam will begin in the third week of February, said School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das here, Tuesday.

He said the matric exam usually starts in the third week of February and this time we can also expect the same. The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will announce the dates soon, Das said.

Stating that malpractices and question paper leaks were reported from many exam centres last year, the minister said, “This year we are focused on tackling the situation strongly. If any such problem surfaces, we are making arrangements so that the exam centre is shifted to a nearby school,” said the minister.

As per official sources, to stop the malpractices and leak of question papers this time the exam papers will be security coded. The exam administrator will be able to know if anyone tries to click the photo of the question paper. This digital code will be invisible with naked eye. Also, the exam papers will be digitally locked and can’t be opened before the exam time, source said.