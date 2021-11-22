New Delhi: In a bid to attract millennials with stylish yet good sound quality earbuds, tech giant Huawei has brought FreeBuds 4i to the Indian market.

The FreeBuds 4i is available for Rs 7,990 in Ceramic White, Carbon Black, Red and Silver Frost colour finishes.

The hearable device comes with a lot of user-friendly features, including active noise cancellation (ANC) and awareness that might help the brand to woo a lot of people.

We used the buds for a while and here’s how it fared.

In terms of design, the FreeBuds 4i has an AirPods-like design and is light-weighted, sleek and comfortable. Compared to the FreeBuds 3i, the earbuds and the case are smaller.

The glossy red colour, which we used, gives it a more premium look, similar to Apple’s PRODUCT Red range. However, we would have liked it more if the exterior of the buds came with a matte finish as it would have made the device look a little more gentle.

The charging case is also compact in size and has a solid feel to it. When opening and closing, the hinge is firm, and the lid does its job well, closing with a satisfying snap. The magnets inside keep the earbuds firmly in place.

Talking about the grip, we found it to be perfect and it did not fall while jogging or working out at the gym.

A button on the right allows you to pair it with your smartphone or Bluetooth-enabled device, while a USB-C port at the bottom allows for convenient charging and an LED in front informs you of the remaining battery life and pairing status.

FreeBuds 4i has a 10mm large dynamic driver that enables a wider range of amplitudes for punchy bass and the rear chamber design ensures consistency in sound effects.

The FreeBuds 4i comes with ‘Awareness’ mode to allow the user to stay aware of their surroundings and communicate clearly with those around them.

It uses built-in acoustic components and algorithms to generate inverted soundwaves. This technology allows the earbuds to actively cancel out noise and achieve a more immersive audio experience for the user.

We found the earbuds very satisfying while using them for calls as they offered great sound with clarity. The dual-mic system helped to reduce outdoor wind noise.

In terms of battery, the earbuds that come with a 55mAh power cell in each bud lasted for over a day with maximum volume and ANC off. However, if you switch on the ANC, it might last only for 6-7 hours.

Conclusion: The Huawei Freebuds 4i, with its sleek and minimal design, is one of the impressive wireless ANC earphones in its price range. It distinguishes itself from its competitors and will undoubtedly impress several users.

IANS