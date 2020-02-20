Beijing: Chinese smartphone giant Huawei is likely to refresh its flagship P series with the P40 Pro and P40 and both the smartphones have been listed on the country’s certification site — TENAA.

The Huawei P40 was spotted with two model numbers (ANA-AN00 and ANA-TN00) as was the P40 Pro (ELS-AN00 and ELS-TN00).

These are likely the global and China variant model numbers. The only usable bit of information is that all four devices support dual-mode 5G, dual SIM card slots and unsurprisingly run on Android operating system (OS), GSMArena reported Wednesday.

If some rumours are to be believed, a top-end P40 Premium Edition with a likely a five-camera set up, including a periscope telephoto lens with a 240mm focal length for 10x optical zoom is also expected to be unveiled by the handset maker.

The P40, meanwhile, is rumoured to come with four rear cameras with a 52MP main shooter, 40MP cine camera and an 8MP telephoto module capable of 5x optical zoom.

The pricier Huawei P40 Pro is likely to come with a notch-less display curved in all four directions.

We even saw an alleged live image of the P40 Pro last month which actually showed a cutout in the top left corner for the dual selfie cameras, the report added.

