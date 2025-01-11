Mohana: Police have solved the murder case of a 32-year-old woman identified as Lakshyahira Nayak aka Lali from Kalema village under Adava police limits in Gajapati district.

Three individuals, identified as the victim’s husband Dharmendra Nayak, his second wife Purnabasi Nayak, and nephew Karna Nayak, have been arrested in connection with the crime.

Gajapati SP Jatindra Panda informed the media during a press conference that the accused have been arrested and produced in court. The murder is believed to have been motivated by family disputes and Lakshyahira’s opposition to Dharmendra’s second marriage.

Dharmendra had married Lakshyahira Nayak 15 years ago but entered into a second marriage with Purnabasi Nayak four years back leading to ongoing family tensions.

The three accused allegedly conspired to kill Lakshyahira to eliminate her from their lives. The accused carried out the brutal murder January 3.

Police recovered Lakshyahira’s body January 5 from a stone quarry near a hill. The murder weapon and stones used in the crime were also seized.

Following the arrests, the victim’s brother expressed relief and satisfaction over the resolution of the case.

