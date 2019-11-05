Srinagar: Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested Tuesday with six kilograms of brown sugar and a large quantity of AK ammunition and magazines in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said.

The police also seized Rs 3.28 lakh cash during the operation which was conducted on a specific input about illegal smuggling of drugs and arms from across the border at village Dulanga in Kamalkote area near the Line of Control (LOC), a police official informed. He said among the two arrested one was a woman.

On further leads, the official said police conducted a search operation in the nearby forest area which led to the seizure of two more packets of brown sugar, large number of AK assault rifle ammunition and magazines.

The total weight of the seized brown sugar is six kilograms which is worth lakhs of rupees in the international market, the official said. He said a case was registered against the arrested people and further investigation was on, the official said.

PTI