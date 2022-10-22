Malkangiri: A huge cache of arms, explosives and other Maoist items was recovered during a combing operation by security forces near Tulasi hill in Kartanpalli panchayat under Mathili block of this district, Friday. Acting on specific information October 19, police and security forces had conducted an intensive search operation in Tulasi reserve forest under Mathili police station bordering Chhattisgarh.

One major Maoist dump was uncovered in a forested area of Katwapadar village under Kartanpalli gram panchayat in the wee hours of Friday. This has led to recovery and seizure of huge quantity of IEDs, arms and ammunitions, laptop, notebook, a multimeter, umbrellas, mobile chargers, Maoist literature, a pair of uniforms, medicines and other incriminating items. All these items belong to Maoists of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee. This was stated by Malkangiri SDPO Subhendu Kumar Patra at presser here Friday