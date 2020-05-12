Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the high demand for tickets, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to add five more coaches to the special air-conditioned train scheduled to start its journey Wednesday from here to New Delhi.

Of the additional coaches, four will be 3AC and one will be 2AC, a senior ECoR official said Tuesday. The rake will now consist of 22 coaches instead of 17, the official informed.

Tickets for the special train were sold out in 30 minutes after online booking commenced through the IRCTC website Monday evening.

Schedule for passengers

In an advisory, the ECoR asked passengers of the special train to carry own food and linen. It also asked all passengers to reach Bhubaneswar station for screening at least 90 minutes before the trains departure. The train is scheduled to depart at 10.00am.

Halt venues

The special train will stop at Balasore, Hijli (Kharagpur), Tata, Bokaro Steel City, Gaya, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction and Kanpur Central before reaching New Delhi.

The ECoR said only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed go to the platform. “All passengers will have to clear medical screening before boarding the train. Only asymptomatic passengers shall be permitted to travel,” the ECoR official said.

PNN & Agencies