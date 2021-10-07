Chadheidhara: Acting on a tip-off, Jenapur police Wednesday night recovered huge quantity of explosives buried near Kalapathar mines at Lunibera of Gangeiduburi in Jajpur district.

IIC Sravan Kumar Moharana got information from a reliable source that the explosives were buried in an open field. Swinging into action, the IIC along with other police personnel immediately reached the spot and launched a probe.

After detecting the exact location, the explosives were later unearthed by the bomb defusing squad with the help of a JCB machine. Several explosives along with ammonium nitrate packed in as many as 50 large sacks were unraveled.

However, the accused who had buried such a huge quantity of explosives are yet to be identified. A probe has been launched in this connection.

“The open field where explosives were buried is a government land. A local resident had illegally taken possession of the land. Lunibera is a mining area. Actual cause behind burying of the explosives can be ascertained after a thorough probe,” the IIC said.

PNN