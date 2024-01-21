Los Angeles: Actor Hugh Jackman has showcased what his workout is like amid filming of ‘Deadpool 3‘, where the actor is reprising his role of Wolverine.

In a new video Hugh shared on Instagram, the actor is seen lifting some weights.

Hugh is doing curls, working out his biceps to look like a superhero.

“No days off — except for tomorrow. #becomingwolverineagain,” the actor captioned the post, reports deadline.com.

‘Deadpool 3’ is set to arrive in theatres July 26.

Ryan Reynolds stars as the superhero and the actor recently took to social media to ask people not to spoil the film by sharing photos from the set.

“Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies. It’s important for us to shoot the new Deadpool film in real, natural environments, using practical effects as opposed to making the movie indoors and digitally. Telephoto lenses continue to spoil surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone,” Ryan shared on his Instagram stories in December.

He continued, “Here’s hoping some of the websites and social channels hold back showing images before they’re ready. The film is built for audience joy — and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen. Part of the reason people post spoilers is because they’re excited.”

“I realise these aren’t real-world issues and it’s firmly in the ‘good problems’ bucket. I love making this movie.”

Shawn Levy is the director of ‘Deadpool 3’.

IANS