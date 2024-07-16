Mumbai: Actress Huma Qureshi, who is known for her roles in Gangs of Wasseypur, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, Badlapur, and Monica O My Darling, has commenced shooting for her upcoming film ‘Bayaan’.

In the film, she portrays the character of Roohi Kartar, a police officer.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram and posted a picture from the sets of Bayaan.

Dressed in corporate formals, Huma stands outside the “Interrogation Room”, holding the clapper board while adjusting a pair of sunglasses.

The clapper board indicates the filming of scene number 21, shot number 3.

In the caption, Huma wrote: “Roohi Kartar reporting on duty!! #Bayaan @shiladityabora @bikasmishra Day 1 #cop #honour #justice.”

Talking about the film, Huma told IANS: “Embarking on the first day of shooting for ‘Bayaan’ is an exhilarating experience. There’s a unique thrill in seeing our vision start to take shape in reality. The energy on set is palpable, and the dedication of the entire team is truly inspiring. I chose ‘Bayaan’ because I was so drawn to the strong script.”

The actress added: “Bayaan is a story that resonates on many levels, and I’m excited to dive into the complex world. This journey promises to be challenging yet incredibly rewarding, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience the magic we are creating.”

Huma also recently wrapped up Jolly LLB 3, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla.