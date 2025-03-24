In schools and colleges, there are two types of students—those who attend every class and take their studies seriously, and those who have little interest in studying. The creativity and talent of such students often come to light during examinations, with their witty responses sometimes going viral on social media.

Teachers usually enjoy checking the answer sheets of intelligent students, but occasionally, some answers leave them completely baffled. A similar incident happened with a teacher who was grading a math answer sheet—you won’t believe what a student wrote instead of solving a problem!

In the viral answer sheet, the student filled in the basic details and even wrote “Question No. 4” below. However, instead of solving it, he wrote:

“Humko answer nahi pata, humko numerical nahi pata, humko solution nahi pata, to kya maangta? Fanta-Fanta, humko maangta Fanta-Fanta.”

Anyone reading this answer is bound to laugh. No one would have expected such a response in a math paper!