Sundargarh: Approximately 100 girls belonging to different places in Odisha have been stuck in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh since the beginning of lockdown March 25. They have appealed to the Odisha government to help them return home through a video message.

Sources said the girls had migrated to work in a private firm in Nellore district. Since there is a ban on movement of public vehicles during lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, they have not been able to return home. They have urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to facilitate their return

In the video the girls have spoken about their plight and the stress they are going through. Tiki Dhurua said, “We have run out of money and hence we are not being able to buy food. We are feeling utterly helpless and we do not know how long we can survive in this manner.”

The girls are currently stranded at Akampeta Village in Nellore district. Most of these girls belong to Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Bargarh districts.