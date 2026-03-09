Bhubaneswar: Several key posts in the Odisha Secretariat remain vacant, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the Assembly in a written reply to a question by MLA Souvic Biswal.

Biswal had asked the chief minister about the number of vacant posts in the Odisha Secretariat and the steps being taken to fill them.

In his reply, Majhi said that 105 undersecretary posts and one additional secretary post are currently vacant. Two joint secretaries and two deputy secretaries’ posts are also lying vacant.

In addition, four desk officer posts, 365 Sub-Divisional Officer posts and 348 Assistant Sub-Divisional Officer posts remain unfilled.

The chief minister said necessary steps are being taken to fill the vacant posts.

The large number of vacancies highlights administrative challenges within the Secretariat and has raised concerns about efficiency and governance.