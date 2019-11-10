Puri: Hundreds of devotees, Sunday, visited Srimandir here to witness the Tribikrama Besha (special attire) of Lord Jagannath on the third day of ongoing Panchaka ritual.

Security personnel deployed at the shrine had a tough time regulating the huge crowd that includes many senior citizens and Habishyalis (elderly women who observe penance during the Hindu month of Kartika).

Many devotees, meanwhile, expressed displeasure over the decision of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to allow people to enter into the shrine through the Lions’ Gate only.

Bad weather and rain triggered by the cyclonic storm Bulbul had discouraged devotees to visit Srimandir on the first two days of the Panchaka ritual. However, large number of devotees turned up to the 12th century shrine as weather condition improved, Sunday.

Heavy rush at Satapahach on the shrine premises prevented many senior citizens and Habishyalis to get a glimpse of the presiding deities. Many Habishyalis returned to their shelter houses after offering prayers to some subsidiary deities at Srimandir, sources said.

According to sources, many devotees queued up at the North and South gates of Srimandir to enter into the shrine and watch the Tribikram Besha. They entered into arguments with police personnel when the latter asked them to enter into Srimandir through the Lions’ Gate, sources added.

“Devotees are allowed to enter into Srimandir thorough the Lions’ Gate only on special occasions and holidays. It would be very difficult to manage the crowd on Srimandir precincts if devotees were allowed to enter into the shrine through all four gates,” said a police officer.