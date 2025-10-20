Bhubaneswar: The ‘Save Sainik School, Remove Dump Yard’ outfit has announced an indefinite hunger strike in front of the Regional Office of the State Pollution Control Board October 29, demanding the immediate closure of the illegal Alia Gada dumping yard.

The outfit claims that for over 20 years, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been illegally dumping waste on more than 20 acres of land near the Sainik School, creating severe health and environmental hazards for nearby residents.

Despite repeated complaints, the State Pollution Control Board issued a consent to operate (CTO) to BMC August 12, 2025, allowing operations of composting, recycling, and effluent treatment units without proper verification.

Activists allege this was done in violation of environmental laws, given the site’s proximity to schools, universities, and dense residential areas.

PNN